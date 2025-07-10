Parsons Corporation Receives Engineering Excellence Award for I-270 North Design-Build Project

Parsons Corporation received the Engineering Excellence Award for the innovative I-270 North Design-Build Project in Missouri.

Parsons Corporation has been awarded the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Missouri for its lead design role in the I-270 North Design-Build Project, which has also gained national recognition in the 2025 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards. With a construction value of $252 million, the project is the largest effort by the Missouri Department of Transportation in recent years, involving the rehabilitation and widening of I-270 and the reconstruction of ten interchanges. Innovative solutions, including one-way roadways and modern roundabouts, were implemented to enhance safety and reduce congestion. Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons, emphasized the project's contribution to improving transportation infrastructure and its long-term benefits for freight and passenger traffic. The project has successfully eliminated unsignalized crossovers, added 18 new bridges, and provided significant economic access, demonstrating Parsons' leadership in delivering complex infrastructure solutions that promote community value and mobility.

CHANTILLY, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that its role as lead designer for the I-270 North Design-Build Project has been honored with the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Missouri. In addition to this top state honor, the project also received national recognition through the 2025 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards, underscoring its significance as one of the country's most innovative and impactful infrastructure projects.





The I-270 North Design-Build Project, with a total construction value of $252 million, represents the largest undertaking by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in recent years. Spanning nine miles, the project involved rehabilitating and widening I-270 and reconstructing ten interchanges. Innovative design solutions, such as one-way roadways and modern roundabouts, were implemented to reduce congestion and improve safety throughout the corridor.





“This project is a testament to our commitment to improving transportation infrastructure that enhances safety, mobility, and economic growth,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Through innovation and collaboration, we delivered a modernized interstate system that will help meet the needs of freight and passenger traffic for years to come.”





The project eliminated unsignalized, at-grade crossovers and constructed 18 new bridges, significantly improving regional traffic flow and safety. It also delivered maximum value within a fixed-price design-build contract, benefiting motorists and boosting economic access across one of Missouri’s most heavily traveled corridors.





Parsons' work on the I-270 North project exemplifies its nationwide leadership in delivering complex infrastructure solutions that improve mobility, drive economic development, and create lasting community value.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.





To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit



www.Parsons.com/road-highway/



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit









parsons.com









and follow us on









LinkedIn









and









Facebook









to learn how we're making an impact.







Media Contact:





Lexus K. White





+1 470.510.6690







Lexus.White@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+ 1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





