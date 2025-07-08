Parsons Corporation Appointed Project Management Consultant for Dubai Metro Blue Line Project

Parsons Corporation will manage Dubai Metro Blue Line project, enhancing urban mobility and connectivity in Dubai.

Parsons Corporation announced its appointment as the Project Management Consultant for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai, a new five-year contract. Parsons will provide various project management services, including design review, procurement support, and construction oversight, aligning with Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda to enhance the city’s connectivity by 2033. The Blue Line, set to operate in 2029, will span 30 kilometers with 14 stations and is expected to handle up to 320,000 passengers daily, supporting the 2040 Urban Master Plan for sustainable mobility. This partnership builds on Parsons' extensive experience with the RTA on key infrastructure projects since its establishment in Dubai in 2005, reaffirming their commitment to delivering innovative and safe transportation solutions.

CHANTILLY, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project by the government of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The contract represents new work for Parsons and spans five years.





Under the contract, Parsons will provide comprehensive project management services including design review, procurement support, construction supervision, testing and commissioning oversight, and project handover management. The Dubai Metro Blue Line, expected to commence operations in 2029, is a key component of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s fastest, safest, and most connected cities by 2033.





‘‘We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the RTA and are committed to working with their expert team on expanding the Dubai Metro network in line with the RTA’s goal to provide seamless, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions that cater to the needs of Dubai’s growing population,’’ said



Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons



. ‘‘Our team will leverage our 80-plus years of global experience coupled with our local knowledge to deliver a world-class transportation system using the safest methods and most innovative technology available.’







Malek Ramadan Mishmish, Director of Rail Planning and Project Development at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA),



said: "We are pleased to appoint Parsons as the project management consultant for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, particularly given the company’s extensive and proven experience in delivering projects awarded by the RTA since its establishment in Dubai. Parsons is a key partner in the RTA’s success and achievements, which it continues to deliver."







Mishmish



added: "The RTA is committed to working with leading global companies to implement its various projects and initiatives in line with the vision and ambitions of the Government of Dubai to make the Emirate the smartest and happiest city in the world. The RTA also strives to play an active role in achieving this vision, which is based on excellence, innovation, and future foresight, while leveraging advanced technologies in the field of smart and sustainable transportation.”





The Dubai Metro Blue Line will span 30 kilometers and include 14 stations, enhancing connectivity between key districts, including Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. Upon completion, the line is expected to accommodate up to 320,000 passengers per day, supporting Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan for sustainable urban mobility.





Parsons has an extensive portfolio of work with the RTA, having supported the organization with key transportation infrastructure projects in the Emirate since its inception in 2005. These include groundbreaking projects such as the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line, the Dubai Metro Route 2020 expansion, the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center, the iconic Infinity Bridge, and more than 100 highway, bridge and tunnel projects across the Emirate.





With over 65 years of regional presence, Parsons is a trusted leader in project and program management, urban development, smart mobility, rail and metro systems, aviation, and master planning. The company has worked with more than 400 rail and transit clients globally, managing complex infrastructure projects from concept to completion.







