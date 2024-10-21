Parsons To Buy BCC Engineering For $230 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a technology company focused on defense industry, announced on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire BCC Engineering, LLC, a transportation engineering firm, for $230 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be closed in the next 30 days.

For full-year 2025, Parsons expects BCC to post around $110 million in revenue and be accretive to Parsons' revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins.

The transaction is also consistent with Parsons' strategy of acquiring high-growth companies with greater than 10 percent revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins, the acquirer noted.

Post transaction, BCC will be integrated into Parsons' North America Infrastructure business unit.

Founded in 1994, BCC, a portfolio company of Trivest Partners, is a full-service engineering firm that provides planning, design, and management services for transportation, civil, and structural engineering projects in Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.