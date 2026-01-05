Parsons Bag $392 Mln, Multi-year Contract From A Federal Customer

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN), a disruptive technology provider in national security and infrastructure markets, Monday announced that it has secured a ten-year, $392 million single-award contract by a Federal customer.

This represents new work for the company and it leverages the company's biometrics and network engineering capabilities, Parsons said in a statement.

On Friday, PSN shares closed at $62.21, up 0.66% on the New York Stock Exchange.

