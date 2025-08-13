ParkerVision Posts Wider Loss in Q2

Key Points ParkerVision (OTC:PRKR) reported no revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 and The company reported a net loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses (GAAP) increased approximately 463% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driven by a one-time, non-cash charge.

Cash burn continued, reducing end-of-period cash to $2.05 million at the close of Q2 2025.

ParkerVision (OTC:PRKR), a developer and licensor of radio frequency (RF) technology patents, released its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 12, 2025. The filing revealed no licensing revenue, a net loss (GAAP) of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for Q2 2025, and Total operating expenses (GAAP) were $3.843 million in Q2 2025. This represented a sharp increase from the prior year period, with operating expenses rising 69%. There were no analyst estimates for the quarter, making direct comparisons to expectations unavailable. Overall, the period highlighted ParkerVision’s ongoing lack of revenue generation, increasing expenses, and a shrinking cash balance, raising renewed concerns about the company’s ability to fund its operations while it pursues ongoing patent enforcement litigation.

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

ParkerVision is a technology company focused on developing, patenting, and monetizing innovations in RF (radio frequency) communications. The core of its business is its patent portfolio—about 50 active patents and more than 60 expired patents, which still have potential value through litigation for past damages. The company’s business model depends on defending its intellectual property (IP) and reaching licensing settlements with device makers.

In recent years, ParkerVision’s primary focus has shifted almost exclusively to patent enforcement litigation instead of new technology development or direct licensing agreements. The success of the company hinges on outcomes in U.S. courts and its ability to convert these legal efforts into revenue-generating license deals or settlements. Funding for these activities comes through both traditional financings and secured arrangements tied to future litigation proceeds.

Quarter in Review: Growing Costs, Litigation Efforts, and Financial Strain

During the quarter, ParkerVision’s operating structure remained centered on patent litigation. No new licensing revenue appeared, continuing a streak that extends beyond the last twelve months. Legal activity drove a steep rise in operating costs. Operating expenses (GAAP) reached $3.8 million in Q2 2025, up from $0.7 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to a one-time, non-cash expense of $2.5 million. This expense came from changes to share-based compensation, as ParkerVision extended option expiration dates for key staff. Excluding this non-cash item, operational spending still rose, reflecting higher legal and consulting fees tied directly to its ongoing cases.

Litigation with major technology firms continued to absorb most of ParkerVision’s management attention and cash. In its largest active case, ParkerVision challenged Qualcomm’s use of its technology. The court in Orlando issued a third claim construction order, adding new legal language that ParkerVision disputes and intends to appeal. Both sides await further court rulings, including decisions on expert testimony and damage calculations. Key trial dates in other cases, including actions against Realtek and MediaTek, have been moved to the first quarter of 2026. Notably, the company reported that Realtek’s attempt to invalidate patents through inter partes review (IPR), a legal process for challenging patent validity, failed in two instances—but most lawsuits remain unresolved or delayed.

The company recognized a $1.8 million gain in Q2 2025, linked to a lower estimated fair value of its contingent payment obligations—liabilities owed to funders if ParkerVision wins litigation. The gain is not a cash inflow; rather, it results from adjusting assumptions about the timing and size of potential legal awards. Shareholders' deficit stood at $48.34 million as of June 30, 2025, and the company finished Q2 2025 with $2.05 million in cash, down from $4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 (GAAP). Cash used in operations during the first six months of 2025 totaled $3.0 million.

No new product lines, licensing partnerships, or technology advances were reported, and the business remained highly concentrated on the legal process. Litigation costs increased alongside legal activity, amplifying the risk that ParkerVision could run short of cash before the legal cases resolve. The company’s liability for contingent payment obligations totaled $46.8 million as of Q2 2025. No dividend was paid or adjusted. All active licensees stem from earlier lawsuits settled in prior years, and no new settlements or licensees have emerged during the reviewed period.

Looking Ahead: Pending Outcomes and Funding Questions

ParkerVision did not provide any quantitative financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 or for future quarters. Leadership gave no projections for licensing revenue, cash runway, or profitability. Statements from management focused entirely on pending lawsuits and hopes for court rulings in ParkerVision’s favor, including imminent trial dates in 2026.

With a shrinking cash position and high operating burn, ParkerVision faces significant funding questions in the months ahead. Investors should watch for updates on trial scheduling, results from claim construction and pretrial hearings, and any news of settlement agreements or licensing revenue—none of which have emerged in recent quarters. If legal cases are further delayed or result in unfavorable outcomes, the company may need to raise additional capital through debt or equity to fund operations. Its ability to transition from litigation dependency to recurring revenue remains the central issue. PRKR does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

