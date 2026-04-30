Parker Hannifin Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of about $27.10 per share and adjusted earnings of about $31.20 per share on total sales growth of 7 percent, with organic sales growth of 5.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $26.26 to $26.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $30.40 to $31.00 per share on total sales growth of 5.5 to 7.5 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PH is trading on the NYSE at $935.39, down $12.77 or 1.35 percent.

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