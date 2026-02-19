Markets
Park Hotels & Resorts Posts Q4 Loss

February 19, 2026

(RTTNews) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $205 million or $1.04 per share, compared to net income of $66 million or $0.32 per share.

Adjusted FFO per share for the quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.39 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $629 million, up from $625 million last year.

Park declared a fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.25 per share to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025. The fourth quarter dividend was paid on January 15, 2026.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $0.31 - $0.46 and adjusted FFO per share of $1.73 to $1.89.

