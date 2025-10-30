Markets
Park Hotels & Resorts Posts Q3 Loss, Comparable RevPAR Down 6.1%

October 30, 2025 — 06:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), a Tysons, Virginia-based lodging REIT, announced that it has posted a loss in its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company posted a net loss attributable to stockholders of $16 million or $0.08 per share, compared with net income of $54 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Park Hotels reported a Nareit FFO of $45 million or $0.22 per share, a significant decrease compared to $82 million or $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted FFO was $70 million or $0.35 per share, a plunge from $102 million or $0.49 per share during the same three-month period last year.

Comparable RevPAR was $180.93, down 6.1 percent year-over-year or 4.9 percent excluding the Royal Palm South Beach Miami, which suspended operations for renovation.

Park also amended its credit facility, increasing its senior unsecured revolving credit capacity to $1 billion and adding a delayed-draw term loan facility of up to $800 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2025 Comparable RevPAR to be in the range of $184-185, representing a 1.8% to 2.5% decline versus 2024.

PK ended Thursday at $10.73, a 2.19% decline, before edging up after hours to $10.77, a 0.37% gain on the NYSE.

