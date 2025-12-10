Park Hotels Announces Non-Core Dispositions, Provides Operating Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK recently announced that from the beginning of the year through Dec. 9, 2025, it has sold or entered into agreements to sell five non-core assets for an estimated value of around $198 million, an average multiple of 43X. The lodging REIT completed the sale of Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf in May 2025 and the unconsolidated joint venture interest in Capital Hilton DC in November 2025. The remaining three dispositions are supposed to close by early 2026.

The company plans to exit three additional non-core assets by the end of the year. These include the 266-room Embassy Suites Kansas City Plaza, the 850-room DoubleTree Hotel Seattle Airport, and the 245-room DoubleTree Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. These hotels yielded minimal EBITDA in 2025.

Park Hotels expects to dispose of the remaining marketable non-core assets within 12 months. The move is in line with the company’s strategic plan to sell off non-core assets worth $300-$400 million in 2025 for portfolio optimization. The same will lend balance sheet strength and flexibility to undertake future expansionary steps, which will be value accretive in the long run for the company.

PK’s Operating Update

Park Hotels emphasized that despite the government shutdown due to the FAA’s temporary reduction in air traffic for a part of November, the same could not materially impact its comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) results. In effect, the company reiterated its full-year 2025 outlook.

Preliminary November comparable RevPAR improved nearly 2% due to strong performance in Hawaii, New York, Denver and Orlando, up around 19%, 10%, 8% and 6%, respectively. Excluding the suspension of the Royal Palm South Beach Miami hotel for renovation, its portfolio of core hotels witnessed strong results with October and November RevPAR growth of 3.8% and 5.5% respectively.

Park Hilton’s Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort hotel in Honolulu saw October and November RevPAR growing at 20% and 26%, respectively, adding a significant 300 basis points to the portfolio’s comparable RevPAR growth in these two months.

Conclusion

Park Hotels & Resorts is streamlining its portfolio by shedding non-core, low-performing assets, while core markets continue to deliver solid RevPAR gains. Strong momentum in Hawaii and other key cities has supported the company’s full-year outlook, even amid temporary disruptions. With asset sales progressing as planned, PK is strengthening its balance sheet and setting up for more focused, long-term growth.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 0.4% over the past month against the industry’s fall of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Digital Realty Trust DLR and Cousins Properties CUZ, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $7.35, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.84, which calls for an increase of 5.6% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.