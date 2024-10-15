News & Insights

Park Aerospace Q2 Profit Rises

October 15, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported that its net earnings for second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 rose to $2.07 million or $0.10 per share from $1.75 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $16.71 million from $12.48 million in the prior year.

