Park Aerospace Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.40 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $2.06 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $16.38 million from $16.71 million last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.40 Mln. vs. $2.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $16.38 Mln vs. $16.71 Mln last year.

