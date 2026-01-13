Park Aerospace Corp. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.95 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.58 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to $17.33 million from $14.41 million last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.95 Mln. vs. $1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $17.33 Mln vs. $14.41 Mln last year.

