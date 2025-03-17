News & Insights

Markets
DXC

Parfois Partners With DXC Technology To Enhance Customer Experience

March 17, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, Monday announced that it has been chosen by Parfois Group, a leading Portuguese fashion brand, to enhance its customer experience through personalized, data-driven recommendations.

With over 1,000 stores across 67 countries and a growing online presence, Parfois is strengthening its commitment to innovation by collaborating with DXC. This partnership aligns with the brand's global Data Intelligence strategy, leveraging insights to personalize shopping experiences and offer tailored product recommendations.

DXC will support Parfois in implementing the Snowflake data platform to boost operational efficiency and transform customer interactions. The solution will enable real-time data analysis using AI-driven predictive models. Business leaders at Parfois will gain access to a centralized dashboard featuring key management indicators, alerts, and insights into customer behavior, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

According to Nuno Moura Pinheiro, Head of Data & AI at DXC Technology in Portugal, the partnership focuses on client-centric solutions, integrating analytics platforms, data engineering, AI models, and business intelligence dashboards. He emphasized that providing decision-makers with timely insights reinforces Parfois' competitive edge.

DXC Technology continues to support global enterprises by modernizing IT infrastructure and delivering AI-driven solutions. Its expertise in IT services has been recognized in the 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research.

DXC is currently trading at $17.6 or 1.85% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.