Parfois Partners With DXC Technology To Enhance Customer Experience

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, Monday announced that it has been chosen by Parfois Group, a leading Portuguese fashion brand, to enhance its customer experience through personalized, data-driven recommendations.

With over 1,000 stores across 67 countries and a growing online presence, Parfois is strengthening its commitment to innovation by collaborating with DXC. This partnership aligns with the brand's global Data Intelligence strategy, leveraging insights to personalize shopping experiences and offer tailored product recommendations.

DXC will support Parfois in implementing the Snowflake data platform to boost operational efficiency and transform customer interactions. The solution will enable real-time data analysis using AI-driven predictive models. Business leaders at Parfois will gain access to a centralized dashboard featuring key management indicators, alerts, and insights into customer behavior, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

According to Nuno Moura Pinheiro, Head of Data & AI at DXC Technology in Portugal, the partnership focuses on client-centric solutions, integrating analytics platforms, data engineering, AI models, and business intelligence dashboards. He emphasized that providing decision-makers with timely insights reinforces Parfois' competitive edge.

DXC Technology continues to support global enterprises by modernizing IT infrastructure and delivering AI-driven solutions. Its expertise in IT services has been recognized in the 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research.

DXC is currently trading at $17.6 or 1.85% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.