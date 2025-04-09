PARETO SECURITIES AS Downgrades Invisio AB (OM:IVSO)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, PARETO SECURITIES AS downgraded their outlook for Invisio AB (OM:IVSO) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invisio AB is 397,80 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 353,50 kr to a high of 441,00 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of 364,00 kr / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invisio AB is 1,466MM, a decrease of 18.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

Invisio AB Maintains 0.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.29% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invisio AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVSO is 0.12%, an increase of 105.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 5,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,769K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 809K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVSO by 8.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVSO by 31.05% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 383K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVSO by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 317K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVSO by 37.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.