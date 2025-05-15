ParaZero Technologies to Showcase Latest Drone Safety Innovations at XPONENTIAL 2025

ParaZero Technologies will demonstrate its latest drone safety systems at XPONENTIAL 2025, including the SafeAir™ M4 and defense applications.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO), an aerospace company specializing in safety systems for unmanned aircraft, will showcase its latest technologies at XPONENTIAL 2025, a premier event for uncrewed systems and robotics, from May 19–22 in Houston. The company will present its SafeAir™ M4 parachute recovery system, specifically designed for DJI's Matrice 4 series, featuring advanced triple sensor redundancy for enhanced safety. Additionally, ParaZero will unveil its defense solutions, including the "DefendAir" Counter-UAS Net launcher and the "DropAir" parachute delivery system, utilizing over ten years of patented technology. CEO Boaz Shetzer emphasized the company's commitment to advancing drone safety and defense technologies at the event. Attendees are encouraged to visit ParaZero's booth #2739 to learn more about these innovations.

ParaZero will showcase its innovative SafeAir™ M4 parachute recovery system, enhancing safety standards in the drone industry.

The introduction of defense applications like the "DefendAir" and "DropAir" at an international tradeshow highlights the company's expansion into defense markets.

Participation in XPONENTIAL 2025 positions ParaZero as a key player in the unmanned systems industry, providing visibility and engagement with industry leaders and potential customers.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which indicate potential uncertainty and risks regarding the company's future performance and product success.

The mention of "risks and uncertainties" related to forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

The company does not provide specific financial data or performance metrics, which may lead to skepticism about its current standing and future growth potential.

What is ParaZero Technologies Ltd. known for?

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. specializes in safety systems for commercial unmanned aircraft and defense Counter UAS systems.

When and where will ParaZero showcase its innovations?

ParaZero will showcase its innovations at XPONENTIAL 2025 from May 19–22, 2025, in Houston, Texas.

What products will ParaZero present at XPONENTIAL 2025?

ParaZero will present the SafeAir™ M4 parachute recovery system, DefendAir, and DropAir at XPONENTIAL 2025.

How does the SafeAir™ M4 enhance drone safety?

The SafeAir™ M4 features a new design with triple sensor redundancy for enhanced safety in drone operations.

Where can attendees find ParaZero at the event?

Attendees can visit ParaZero at booth #2739 during XPONENTIAL 2025 to learn about the latest innovations.

Full Release



Kfar Saba, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, is set to showcase its latest advancements at XPONENTIAL 2025. The premier global event for uncrewed systems and robotics will take place from May 19–22, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.









Xponential 202









5





is renowned for bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in unmanned systems technology. ParaZero will present its cutting-edge SafeAir™ M4 parachute recovery system, designed for seamless integration with DJI’s Matrice 4 series. The SafeAir™ M4 features a completely new and improved design triple sensor redundancy to bring commercial aviation-grade safety to the drone industry.





ParaZero is also set to present its defense applications for the first time in an international tradeshow, with the "





DefendAir





", ParaZero's innovative Counter-UAS Net launcher, and the "





DropAir





", a precise parachute delivery system. Both DefendAir and DropAir utilize ParaZero's proven and patented technology with over 10 years of experience.





“XPONENTIAL 2025 provides an excellent platform to demonstrate our commitment to advancing drone safety and drone defense technologies,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “Our systems and defense applications exemplify our dedication to keeping both airspace and people on the ground safe.”





Attendees of XPONENTIAL 2025 are invited to visit ParaZero at booth #2739 to engage with the company's team of experts and to explore the company's latest innovations.







About ParaZero









ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications, including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its commitment to advancing drone safety and drone defense technologies. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations









michal@efraty.com









ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 1st HaTachana St.





Kfar Saba, Israel 4453001





P: +972-36885252 | E:





contact@parazero.com





| F: +972-3-688-5246



