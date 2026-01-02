ParaZero Technologies Secures First DefendAir Order From Israeli Defense Entity

(RTTNews) - ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) on Friday said it has received its first purchase order from a major Israeli defense entity for its DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems solution.

This order represents ParaZero's first direct deal with the defense agency and reinforces their efforts to procure more solutions as drone threats continue to grow, especially noted in recent conflicts.

The DefendAir system is a sophisticated soft-kill counter-drone solution that uses unique net-launching tech to safely take down hostile drones while keeping collateral damage to a minimum.

The order will cover the delivery of DefendAir units, along with integration and training services to ensure quick deployment in the field.

PRZO is currently trading at $1.05, up $0.23 or 28.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

