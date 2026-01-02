Markets
PRZO

ParaZero Technologies Secures First DefendAir Order From Israeli Defense Entity

January 02, 2026 — 11:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) on Friday said it has received its first purchase order from a major Israeli defense entity for its DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems solution.

This order represents ParaZero's first direct deal with the defense agency and reinforces their efforts to procure more solutions as drone threats continue to grow, especially noted in recent conflicts.

The DefendAir system is a sophisticated soft-kill counter-drone solution that uses unique net-launching tech to safely take down hostile drones while keeping collateral damage to a minimum.

The order will cover the delivery of DefendAir units, along with integration and training services to ensure quick deployment in the field.

PRZO is currently trading at $1.05, up $0.23 or 28.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.