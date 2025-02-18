ParaZero Technologies Advances to Phase II of Precision Airdrop System Development with Israeli Ministry of Defense

ParaZero advances to Phase II of its Precision Airdrop System project for enhanced operational testing and supply delivery.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced the transition to Phase II of its DropAir Precision Airdrop System project, following the successful completion of Phase I in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Defense. This next phase will involve delivering pilot systems for further operational testing in various scenarios. The DropAir system utilizes an innovative parachute mechanism for accurate low-altitude deployments, successfully tested in Phase I with sensitive medical supplies like blood units. The CEO, Boaz Shetzer, highlighted the significance of this advancement in enhancing custom solutions for military and humanitarian needs. ParaZero aims to expand its global presence in the defense market, leveraging its technology designed for safe, precise deliveries in challenging environments.

Successful transition to Phase II of the DropAir project with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, indicating strong collaboration and support from defense sector clients.

Demonstration of the DropAir system's capability to safely deliver sensitive supplies, including blood units, under challenging conditions during Phase I, showcasing its operational effectiveness.

Potential for global expansion in the defense market as the company continues to develop custom solutions based on innovative technology.

Adaptability of the DropAir system to various drone platforms, enhancing its appeal for both military and humanitarian applications.

The reliance on forward-looking statements presents a risk to investors, as there is no assurance that the company's projections regarding global expansion and advancements in defense market will be realized, highlighting potential volatility in future performance.

The mention of collaboration with defense sector partners may raise concerns about the company's involvement in military applications, which can be controversial and could affect its public perception and attractiveness to certain customer segments.

The press release fails to provide specific details about the successes of Phase I and does not quantify the significance of these achievements, which may leave stakeholders wanting more concrete information on the product's effectiveness and impact.

What is Phase II of the DropAir project?

Phase II focuses on delivering pilot systems for further operational testing and implementation of the DropAir Precision Airdrop System.

How did Phase I of the DropAir project perform?

Phase I successfully showcased the system's ability to deliver sensitive blood units under challenging conditions, meeting stringent payload requirements.

What technology does the DropAir system utilize?

The DropAir system employs an innovative parachute mechanism for low-altitude deployment, ensuring minimal drift and precise landings.

What are ParaZero's plans for the future?

ParaZero plans to advance the DropAir system to address complex operational scenarios and support global expansion in the defense market.

What industries can benefit from the DropAir system?

The DropAir system is versatile for both military and humanitarian applications, supporting drone-based logistical operations in high-risk environments.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

The second phase follows the successful showcasing of the AirDrop System’s ability to safely deliver sensitive and critical supplies under challenging conditions







Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “Company or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced today that following the successful completion of Phase I of the DropAir, ParaZero’s Precision Airdrop System with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the Company is officially transitioning to Phase II of the project.





Phase II will focus on delivering pilot systems for implementation and additional operational testing in various scenarios.





The DropAir system’s innovative parachute mechanism is deployed at low altitude above the ground, ensuring minimal drift and a highly accurate landing. The test results in Phase I demonstrated the resilience of blood units during the airdrop process, meeting stringent requirements for sensitive payloads. Based on the success of Phase I, the Company plans to advance the DropAir system into the next stage of development, aimed at addressing complex operational scenarios.





“The transition to Phase II marks a significant advancement in our efforts to provide custom solutions based on our innovative technology. As we continue to collaborate with leading defense customers, we believe this phase will further support our global expansion in the defense market,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero.





The Precision Airdrop System is designed to revolutionize drone-based logistical support by enabling precise and secure delivery of supplies in challenging environments. Leveraging ParaZero’s renowned parachute technology, the system offers a cutting-edge solution to support military forces and emergency responders operating in high-risk zones. DropAirsystem was originally developed in collaboration with leading defense industry partners under military research initiatives. Its adaptability to various drone platforms, including widely available commercial models, makes it a versatile solution for military and humanitarian applications.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/











Forward- looking statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its global expansion in the defense market and how the Precision Airdrop System is designed to revolutionize drone-based logistical support by enabling precise and secure delivery of supplies in challenging environments. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on From 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations







michal@efraty.com





