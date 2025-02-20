ParaZero Technologies Achieves EASA Compliance for SafeAir Systems, Advancing Drone Safety in Europe

ParaZero Technologies achieved EASA compliance for its SafeAir systems, enhancing drone safety and regulatory readiness in Europe.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced its successful compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir systems, marking a significant achievement in drone safety regulation. With CE Class C5 certification, ParaZero's technology is now integrated into popular drone models such as the DJI Matrice 350 and Mavic 3 series, enabling more efficient operations in urban environments. This regulatory milestone simplifies the process for drone operators, allowing them to conduct missions in populated areas under the Standard Scenario STS-01 while minimizing the need for extensive documentation. The SafeAir system enhances safety by autonomously detecting failures and deploying a parachute, thereby reducing risks to people and property. With this certification, ParaZero is poised to unlock new opportunities for commercial and defense drone applications across Europe.

ParaZero has achieved regulatory compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir systems, enhancing its credibility in the drone safety market.

The company has obtained CE Class C5 compliance, crucial for operators needing to navigate the Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process in Europe.

This certification enables drone operators to conduct missions in urban environments with greater confidence, accelerating deployment timelines for commercial and defense applications.

ParaZero’s technology minimizes risk to people and property, reinforcing its commitment to safety in the rapidly growing drone industry.

While ParaZero has achieved regulatory compliance, the press release contains extensive forward-looking statements that explicitly highlight uncertainties and the inherent risks involved, which may raise concerns among investors about the stability and reliability of future performance.



The mention of the need for compliance with the complex Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process could indicate challenges that drone operators may face, potentially limiting immediate business opportunities and user adoption despite the regulatory progress.



Although the achievement of CE Class C5 compliance is a significant milestone, it could imply that previous product offerings lacked this certification, suggesting a delay in the company’s readiness to market its safety systems effectively prior to this achievement.

What is ParaZero Technologies known for?

ParaZero Technologies specializes in safety systems for commercial unmanned aircraft and defense Counter UAS systems.

What recent certification did ParaZero achieve?

ParaZero achieved CE Class C5 compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir systems.

How does CE Class C5 compliance benefit drone operators?

This compliance simplifies regulatory pathways, enabling faster deployment of drone operations in urban environments.

Which drone models integrate with ParaZero's SafeAir systems?

SafeAir systems are integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T, and DJI Mavic 3E models.

What industries can benefit from ParaZero's technology?

ParaZero's technology benefits industries such as logistics, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and defense.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced that it has successfully achieved regulatory compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir systems. This milestone marks a step forward for the company, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of safety solutions in the rapidly expanding drone market.





ParaZero secured EASA compliance for its SafeAir systems. The Company announced last week that its system is integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T, and DJI Mavic 3E, and has successfully achieved CE Class C5 compliance. This achievement marks a significant advancement in drone safety and regulatory readiness, particularly within the European market.





The CE Class C5 certification is crucial for compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, especially for operators navigating the complex Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. By meeting these stringent requirements, ParaZero’s SafeAir systems simplify the regulatory pathway for drone operators, enabling them to conduct missions in an urban environment, with greater confidence, efficiency, and safety.





Achieving CE Class C5 compliance ensures that drone operators can now perform operations under the popular Standard Scenario STS-01, which permits drone flights in densely populated urban areas with controlled ground spaces. This reduces the need for extensive documentation and lengthy approval processes, significantly accelerating deployment timelines for commercial and defense drone missions.





ParaZero’s SafeAir system is designed to autonomously detect critical failures and deploy a parachute to safely land the drone, minimizing the risk to people and property on the ground. This advanced technology has been integrated into leading drone platforms, providing an added layer of safety for both commercial and defense applications.





With the CE Class C5 certification in place, ParaZero is well-positioned to support drone operators across Europe in meeting regulatory requirements, unlocking new business opportunities in industries such as logistics, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and defense.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/









