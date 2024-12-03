ParaZero delivers custom drone safety system to automotive manufacturer

ParaZero (PRZO) Technologies announced the delivery of a special drone safety system project for a leading Fortune 500 automotive manufacturer as part of the Customer’s proprietary drone program. The project included the design, development and delivery of a custom ParaZero SafeAir system specifically engineered to meet exceptionally demanding flight conditions and specifications unique to the Customer’s proprietary aircraft program. This initiative commenced at the design stage, ensuring optimized and seamless integration of the safety system onto the aircraft and addressing its unique flight envelope and operational characteristics. This delivery highlights ParaZero’s ability to provide advanced safety solutions for diverse aerial platforms, including multirotor, single rotor, fixed-wing, VTOL, manned and unmanned vehicles, and urban air mobility aircraft.

