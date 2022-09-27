Paramount's (PARA) Nickelodeon Drops Monster High First Look

Paramount Global’s PARA Nickelodeon and Mattel MAT have unveiled a sneak peek as well as new voice cast details for the upcoming Monster High cartoon.



The upcoming animated series features Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (Clawdeen Wolf), Courtney Lin (Draculaura), Iris Menas (Frankie Stein), Tony Revolori (Deuce Gorgon), Kausar Mohammed (Cleo De Nile), Valeria Rodriguez (Lagoona Blue), Alexa Kahn (Torelei Stripe), Alexander Polinsky (Heath Burns) and Debra Wilson (Headmistress Bloodgood).



This rebooted scary-fashion doll franchise follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong — Monster High. The first 26 episodes are slated to premiere just before Halloween on Friday, Oct 28, on Nickelodeon.



In the new key art, the company revealed its latest designs, which still feature the signature bright colors. But all the monster mains have updated glam looks for the new school year.



As the Monster High universe expands from its 2010 roots, Mattel aims to focus on acceptance and empowerment for its young audience. The message, of being proud of your authentic self, is reflected in each of the uniquely reimagined characters and fleshing out their backstories and cultures for a richer foundation to build on.

Upcoming Original Kids and Family Content to Attract Users

New series, franchise expansions and a slew of renewals are expected to boost user growth on Nickelodeon through the next year. More than 40 projects are in the pipeline for the kids network, including a newly announced spinoff of PAW Patrol, featuring the construction-hatted character Rubble. Set to coincide with the property’s 10th anniversary in 2023, this new series will also premiere alongside the feature film sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The Baby Shark and Transformers franchises are also growing. Baby Shark has a movie in development for Paramount+ and an upcoming special featuring musician Cardi B. Transformers: Earthspark is shaping up for a Paramount+ series and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is headed to the big screen in 2023. An animated Transformers film is also slated to debut on Jul 19, 2024.



Following the success of KAMP KORAL on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon, a further expansion of the SpongeBob universe is coming exclusively to the service, with three brand-new movies based on the show’s original characters dropping in 2023. In addition, a fourth SpongeBob release from Nickelodeon Animation is currently in development for theatrical release.



A new era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-mania takes over in 2023 with a new animated take on the Turtles coming to theaters. Nickelodeon Animation will fast follow that film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023, each centering on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales.



Beyond TV content, the second season of companion podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements is in development. In other audio entertainment news, a Nickelodeon kids music label is gearing up for launch. A new girl group called Good NEWZ Girls has been formed and more projects are expected to be revealed soon.

International Expansion Builds Strength for Paramount

Among other factors, the company’s constant efforts to expand the availability of its streaming services internationally are noteworthy. Beyond Europe, Paramount is gearing up for an India launch for Paramount+ in 2023. The company’s FAST service Pluto TV is also making international waves, recently turning up in the Nordics and Canada.



On Aug 3, Paramount Global and Roku ROKU announced that Paramount+ would be launched as a premium subscription within The Roku Channel later in the month.



In January 2021, the company renewed its CBS Television Network affiliation agreement with Nexstar’s NXST wholly-owned subsidiary Nexstar Media and its operating partners in 39 markets across the country. The combined reach of the 39 markets is 14% of the U.S.-based audience, serving 17.4 million television households.



Advertisers, however, continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which have led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to hamper ad revenue growth for this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company in the near term.



Shares of Paramount are down 34.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s decline of 32.9% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 39.9%.



