Paramount Skydance Close to Securing $24 Billion for WBD Deal

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY is advancing plans to secure nearly $24 billion in equity commitments from three major Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, a move that could significantly bolster its ambitious bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD).

According to reports, the funding consortium is led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with additional backing from the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based investors. The capital infusion is expected to play a crucial role in financing Paramount’s proposed takeover, which is valued at approximately $110 billion when including debt.

The deal marks one of the most high-profile examples of sovereign wealth funds stepping deeper into global media and entertainment, reflecting growing international appetite for premium content assets and streaming platforms. If completed, the acquisition would combine Paramount’s established film and television portfolio with WBD’s vast media empire, which includes globally recognized brands such as HBO and CNN. The merger is widely seen as a transformative move aimed at creating a stronger competitor in the increasingly consolidated streaming landscape.

The sovereign investors are expected to hold non-voting stakes, a structure designed to minimize potential regulatory hurdles in the United States. Paramount executives reportedly do not anticipate significant scrutiny from agencies such as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, given the passive nature of these investments.

PSKY is part of the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry. Over the past 12 months, PSKY shares have declined 9.3% against a 3% rise for its industry. Shares of its peers, Versant Media Group, Inc. VSNT, increased 4.3%, while Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX plunged 73.9% in the same period. While PSKY carries a Zacks #3 (Hold), VSNT sports a #1 (Strong Buy) and ANGX has a #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bottom Line

The funding push comes as Paramount looks to finalize one of the largest media deals in recent history, following a competitive bidding process that saw it ultimately outmaneuver rivals. With financial backing increasingly falling into place, the focus now shifts toward shareholder approvals and regulatory clearances, which will determine whether the landmark transaction reaches completion later in 2026.

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Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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