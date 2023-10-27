Paramount, Sinclair Enter Multi-year Distribution Agreements - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Paramount (PARA, PARAA) and Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) announced multi-year distribution agreements across all 21 CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations, including six top-50 market affiliates. Sinclair's CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime and will continue to be distributed across traditional MVPD and vMVPD platforms.

Also, Paramount reached an agreement to renew the affiliation of WTVH in Syracuse, NY and WGFL in Gainesville, FL, stations to which Sinclair provides services.

