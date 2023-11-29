Paramount Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PGRE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.70, changing hands as high as $4.84 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.90 per share, with $6.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.73.

