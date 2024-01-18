Paramount Global's (PARA) Pluto TV Launches Pop-Up Channel

Paramount Global’s PARA free ad-supported streaming television service, Pluto TV, is looking to feature premium content to attract new users and retain existing customers. Recently, Pluto TV announced the launch of a free pop-up channel, NFL Super Bowl Classics, for fans gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII.



This comes as an addition to Pluto TV’s existing NFL Channel, which features live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows, Emmy-Award winning series and more.



The channel will be available between Jan 18 and Feb 21 on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category.



The new channel will feature all the past Super Bowl games, except I, II & V, NFL Films programming, documentary series, specials highlighting the History of the Super Bowl and some other highlights like Greatest Super Bowl Finishes, Ranking every Super Bowl MVP Performance and Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time.



The channel aims to give its viewers an opportunity to relive and enjoy some of the greatest moments in Super Bowl history.



Paramount’s Pluto TV strives to provide games, sports, news, movies, content and online services.

Paramount Global Rides on Strong Sports Lineup

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a strong portfolio of sports content, which is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Paramount Global, through its streaming platforms, like Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, Noggin and others is set to stream a pipeline of sports content, including EA Sports Super Cup Final, Barclays Women’s Super League competition, and more. Paramount aims to make Pluto TV available in more countries in the near term.



In the past three months, Paramount Global’s shares have returned 10.4% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paramount Global’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $29.81 billion, indicating a decline of 1.1% year over year on intensifying competition in the streaming space and weakening advertising market.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, which has declined by 6 cents in the past 30 days.



Paramount, through its strong portfolio of sports content, is expected to give tough competition to Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Fox Corporation FOXA in the upcoming months.



Warner Bros. Discovery plans to air several sports events, including the UEFA Champions League, FIM Endurance Championship, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and many more soon on its networks.



Fox is scheduled to air a bundle of sports events on Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports, and others, which include French Cup Soccer, AFL Women's Premiership Football, and many more.



Apart from Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox, Disney DIS is another significant player in the sports streaming industry. Disney’s subsidiary, ESPN is set to launch diverse sports content on its platforms, including World Athletics Indoor Championships, Vegas Kickoff Classic, Champions Classic, and others.

