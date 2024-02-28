Paramount Global - (PARAA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Paramount Global - said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on April 1, 2024.

At the current share price of $21.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARAA is 0.07%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 9,608K shares. The put/call ratio of PARAA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.55% Upside

As of February 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global - is 25.57. The forecasts range from a low of 15.87 to a high of $54.98. The average price target represents an increase of 18.55% from its latest reported closing price of 21.57.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global - is 33,924MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 15.00% over the last quarter.

GABVX - The Gabelli Value 25 Fund Inc. holds 520K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 6.87% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 7.54% over the last quarter.

