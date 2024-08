(RTTNews) - Paramount+, a subsidiary of Paramount Global (PARA), Wednesday announced the launch of its app on PlayStation 5 console in Canada.

The company said that the users could now access Paramount's extensive library, and stream various shows on the app.

Currently, Paramount's stock is trading at $10.64, up 1.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

