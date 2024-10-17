Paragon 28's Shares Rise After Launch of Phantom Fibula Nail System

Paragon 28, Inc. FNA has introduced the Phantom Fibula Nail System, a breakthrough in treating fibula fractures. This innovative system offers surgeons a less invasive alternative to the traditional plate and screw fixation, with features designed to enhance surgical precision, stability and soft tissue preservation. The Phantom Fibula Nail System comes in a single surgical tray with sterile-packed implants, streamlining surgical workflow and simplifying inventory management.

The system's advanced instrumentation, including an Entry K-Wire Guide and Curved Reamer Guide, helps ensure accurate implant placement, while the threaded distal screws and an expandable proximal locking mechanism optimize fracture stability. The system's instrumentation enables surgeons to apply traction on the fibula during surgery, helping to effectively align and reduce the fracture in real time.

Syndesmotic fixation is also achievable through the nail using Paragon 28’s syndesmotic implant options, including the company’s recently launched R3FLEX and R3ACT Stabilization Systems.

The Phantom Fibula Nail System expands Paragon 28’s innovative foot and ankle fracture portfolio, which includes various systems like the Gorilla Ankle and Pilon Plating Systems, Monkey Bars External Fixation System and the PRECISION Jones Fracture Screw System.

Likely Trend of FNA Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of FNA rose 1.6% to $5.83 at yesterday’s closing.

Shares of FNA have plunged 53.1% year to date against the industry’s 6.8% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 22% in the same time frame.

Paragon 28’s innovative products, including the newly launched Phantom Fibula Nail System, focus on improving patient outcomes and simplifying procedures. The recent launch has driven positive investor sentiment, contributing to strong price performance as the company continues to meet market demand with cutting-edge solutions for various foot and ankle conditions.



Significance of FNA’s Launch of Phantom Fibula Nail System

The Phantom Fibula Nail System addresses common challenges in fibula fracture treatment by reducing soft tissue complications, implant removals and fracture non-union. Its next-generation features enable better fracture alignment and long-term healing, improving outcomes for patients. With precision instrumentation and user-friendly design, this system simplifies surgical workflow and inventory management, providing surgeons with a highly efficient and reliable option for stabilizing difficult fractures.

Management expressed excitement about the Phantom Fibula Nail System, highlighting its unique design that enhances precision and control in treating challenging fibula fractures. The company anticipates better, more consistent patient outcomes compared to current options. Besides management, a surgeon praised the Phantom Fibula Nail System as a superior option for treating fibula fractures. He even highlighted its innovative features, including tools for precise fracture alignment and optimized stability, which enhance surgical outcomes and improve patient recovery.

Market Prospects Favoring FNA

Per a report in Precedence Research , the global foot and ankle devices market size was worth $4.7 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $9.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.02%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the increasing number of sports injuries and road accidents and the surging demand for cosmetic foot surgery.

Recent Developments at Paragon 28

Last month, Paragon 28 introduced a Right-Angle Drill as part of its APEX 3D Total Ankle Replacement System. This new tool improves tibia preparation for better peg placement and stability of the tibia implant. Along with other recent enhancements, such as Polishing Blocks and an Off-Set Impaction Handle, the Right-Angle Drill is designed to enhance surgical precision and improve long-term outcomes for ankle replacements, benefiting both surgeons and patients.

The same month, Paragon 28 launched the R3FLEX Stabilization System, designed to restore ankle stability following syndesmotic injuries from fractures or high ankle sprains. The system allows surgeons to adjust and visualize tension during surgery, helping to repair soft tissue to natural anatomy while reducing risks of arthritis and hardware removal.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Paragon 28 carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Quest Diagnostics ( DGX ) and RadNet ( RDNT ). While Addus HomeCare carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Addus HomeCare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ADUS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 11.5%.

Addus HomeCare shares have gained 85.5% compared with the industry's 16.9% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics has gained 42% compared with the industry's 14.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

