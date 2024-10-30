Paradigm Biopharma Advances Phase 3 Trials Amid Financial Prudence

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has submitted the final Phase 3 protocol for its knee osteoarthritis treatment to the US FDA, marking a significant milestone towards initiating trials in early 2025. The company has also reported a quarterly cash outflow of $4.72 million, well below its projected $7 million, and anticipates a substantial R&D rebate to support its ongoing activities. These developments position Paradigm favorably for future regulatory success and potential shareholder value creation.

