Parabellum Resources Updates on Securities Cessation

December 02, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has announced the cessation of several securities, including 875,000 restricted options and 2,500,000 restricted performance shares, which expired without exercise or conversion as of November 29, 2024. This update may interest investors monitoring changes in the company’s share capital and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:PBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

