Parabellum Resources Updates on Securities Cessation

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has announced the cessation of several securities, including 875,000 restricted options and 2,500,000 restricted performance shares, which expired without exercise or conversion as of November 29, 2024. This update may interest investors monitoring changes in the company’s share capital and stock performance.

