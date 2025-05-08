PAR Technology's Earnings: A Preview

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PAR Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

PAR Technology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.18 -0.29 EPS Actual 0 -0.09 -0.23 -0.36 Price Change % 13.0% 12.0% 3.0% 1.0%

PAR Technology Share Price Analysis

Shares of PAR Technology were trading at $61.29 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on PAR Technology

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PAR Technology.

PAR Technology has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $90.0, the consensus suggests a potential 46.84% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirion Technologies, OSI Systems and Arlo Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirion Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 70.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OSI Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $239.0, suggesting a potential 289.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arlo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 60.84% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Mirion Technologies, OSI Systems and Arlo Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PAR Technology Buy 50.22% $45.01M -2.69% Mirion Technologies Buy 4.88% $96.10M 0.02% OSI Systems Buy 9.61% $150.29M 4.82% Arlo Technologies Buy -10.01% $44.85M -4.91%

Key Takeaway:

PAR Technology ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a foodservice technology company providing omnichannel cloud-based software and hardware solutions to the restaurant industry in three restaurant categories - quick service, fast casual, and table service - and the retail industry, including convenience and fuel retailers (C-Stores). The company's product and service offerings include point-of-sale, customer engagement and loyalty, digital ordering and delivery, operational intelligence, payment processing, hardware, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The company generates revenue from subscription service, Sale of Hardware products, and Professional Service.

PAR Technology: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PAR Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

