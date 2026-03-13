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PAR Technology Stock Falls 14% Over Pricing Of $250 Mln Private Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

March 13, 2026 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is moving down about 14 percent on Friday morning trading following the company's announcement regarding pricing of a private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4% convertible senior notes due 2031.

The company's stock is currently trading at $13.64, down 14.11 percent, over the previous close of $15.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $12.48 and $72.15 in the past one year.

The company noted that the initial conversion rate is 52.5762 shares per $1,000 principal amount, representing an initial conversion price of $19.02 per share. Of the total proceeds, majority will be utilized to repurchase a portion of its 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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