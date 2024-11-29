Papyrus Australia Reports Positive Cash Flow Amid Challenges

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd reports a positive cash flow from operating activities of $238,000 for October 2024, aided by government grants and tax incentives, despite incurring staff and administrative costs. However, the company experienced a net cash outflow in financing activities, primarily due to loan repayments. The overall cash position improved with a net increase of $337,000 in cash and cash equivalents for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.