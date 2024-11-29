Papyrus Australia Reports Positive Cash Flow Amid Challenges

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.
Papyrus Australia Ltd reports a positive cash flow from operating activities of $238,000 for October 2024, aided by government grants and tax incentives, despite incurring staff and administrative costs. However, the company experienced a net cash outflow in financing activities, primarily due to loan repayments. The overall cash position improved with a net increase of $337,000 in cash and cash equivalents for the period.
