Papyrus Australia Reports Positive Cash Flow Amid Challenges

November 29, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd reports a positive cash flow from operating activities of $238,000 for October 2024, aided by government grants and tax incentives, despite incurring staff and administrative costs. However, the company experienced a net cash outflow in financing activities, primarily due to loan repayments. The overall cash position improved with a net increase of $337,000 in cash and cash equivalents for the period.

