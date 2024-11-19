News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Expands with New Share Issue

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd is set to expand its market presence with the announcement of 27,777,777 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is part of a previously announced transaction aimed at bolstering the company’s financial standing. Investors may find this development promising as Papyrus Australia seeks to leverage these additional securities to drive growth.

