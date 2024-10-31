Papyrus Australia Appoints New Director with No Current Holdings

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Nicholas Di Girolamo as a director, effective October 29, 2024. The newly appointed director currently holds no securities or interests in the company. This update might interest investors tracking executive changes and governance at Papyrus Australia.

