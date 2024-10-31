News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Appoints New Director with No Current Holdings

October 31, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Nicholas Di Girolamo as a director, effective October 29, 2024. The newly appointed director currently holds no securities or interests in the company. This update might interest investors tracking executive changes and governance at Papyrus Australia.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.