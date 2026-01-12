Papa John's Launches AI-Powered Omnichannel Ordering With Google Cloud

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA has, for the first time, launched enhanced omnichannel food-ordering capabilities in partnership with Google Cloud. The initiative establishes the company as the first restaurant to partner with Google Cloud’s newly agentic solution, Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, and supports a major overhaul of its digital ordering platform to improve speed and accuracy while delivering real-time, personalized experiences to more than 150 million customers worldwide.

Key Features of the New Delivery Channel Platform

Papa John’s new delivery channel platform leverages AI-driven capabilities to streamline ordering, improve accuracy and enhance customer convenience across touchpoints. A core feature — the Intelligent Deal Wizard — automatically applies the most relevant value offers and optimal combinations during checkout, simplifying the decision-making process and reducing cart abandonment. The platform also supports Advanced Voice and Group Ordering, enabling the company to efficiently manage complex, multi-person orders that traditionally required human intervention.



Additionally, the system delivers a seamless reordering experience for loyalty customers by identifying returning Papa Rewards members and proactively prompting them to reorder past purchases, significantly reducing friction and accelerating the path from app entry to checkout.

PZZA’s New AI-Driven Digital Ordering Platform to Aid Growth

Papa John’s new AI-driven digital ordering platform is a core pillar of the company’s broader transformation strategy, aimed at delivering a faster, more seamless and personalized customer experience across digital channels. Management emphasized that technology and data are increasingly critical as nearly 70% of systemwide sales are generated through Papa John’s owned digital platforms, making performance, usability and speed to market essential differentiators.



The new digital ordering system enables the brand to deploy a fully unified, AI-driven voice and text ordering experience that reduces friction across customer touchpoints. The Food Ordering Agent serves as a comprehensive omnichannel platform, allowing brands to deliver high-quality voice AI capabilities across mobile apps, websites, telephone ordering, kiosks and in-car systems.



In the third quarter of 2025, Papa John’s reported higher mobile conversion rates, increased CRM engagement and stronger repeat activity, supported by the rollout of a modernized digital ordering platform across its Android and iOS apps that streamlined navigation, reduced clicks to purchase and enhanced order tracking and targeted communications. Together, these initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to building a digitally enabled, customer-centric ordering and delivery platform that reduces friction and supports sustainable growth in an increasingly digital QSR landscape.

PZZA’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have declined 19.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 5.3% fall. PZZA continues to operate in a challenging environment characterized by subdued consumer sentiment and heightened competitive pressures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PZZA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Papa John's carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:

Macy's M presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.9%, on average. Macy's stock has surged 71.5% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decline of 3.1% and 18.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Dillard's DDS flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average. DDS stock has rallied 52.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates growth of 1.1%, while EPS indicates a decline of 9.4% from the year-ago period’s levels.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average. EXPE stock has surged 57.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.3% and 20.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.