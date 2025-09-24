Papa John's International Launches Papa Dippa In Partnership With Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), Wednesday announced the launch of "Dip Out with the Papa Dippa," a pizza designed exclusively for dipping, in partnership with Uber Eats.

"In a world where the quiet exit and last-minute 'sorry can't make it' texts have become the norm, our partnership with Uber Eats is turning those moments into something everyone can feel good about. 'Dip Out' is our way of celebrating that energy," explained Shivram Vaideeswaran, SVP of Brand Marketing.

Starting September 25 through October 9, the customers could avail the Papa Dippa, which comes with a garlic sauce flight that features the fan-favorite Special Garlic Sauce and three new garlic-forward sauces.

The Papa Dippa is available now nationwide starting at $13.99, and could be sent as a gift via Uber Eats with a personal message.

Tuesday, PZZA closed at $45.83, down 0.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

