Markets
PZZA

Papa John's International Launches Papa Dippa In Partnership With Uber Eats

September 24, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), Wednesday announced the launch of "Dip Out with the Papa Dippa," a pizza designed exclusively for dipping, in partnership with Uber Eats.

"In a world where the quiet exit and last-minute 'sorry can't make it' texts have become the norm, our partnership with Uber Eats is turning those moments into something everyone can feel good about. 'Dip Out' is our way of celebrating that energy," explained Shivram Vaideeswaran, SVP of Brand Marketing.

Starting September 25 through October 9, the customers could avail the Papa Dippa, which comes with a garlic sauce flight that features the fan-favorite Special Garlic Sauce and three new garlic-forward sauces.

The Papa Dippa is available now nationwide starting at $13.99, and could be sent as a gift via Uber Eats with a personal message.

Tuesday, PZZA closed at $45.83, down 0.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PZZA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.