PANW's Prisma AIRS: Does it Give an Edge in AI Model Security?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) model security at just the right time. With enterprises racing to adopt AI, the risks tied to unsecured models, like data leaks or tampering, are becoming serious challenges. That’s where Prisma AI-Ready Security (Prisma AIRS), launched in April 2025, comes in handy. The tool aims to protect AI models from build to deployment, offering visibility, control, and safeguards across hybrid and multi-cloud setups.



Palo Alto Networks has integrated Prisma AIRS into its Prisma Cloud platform, positioning AI model security as part of overall cloud protection, rather than a separate, complex layer. Given that traditional security tools often miss AI-specific threats, this move feels both timely and strategic.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, management emphasised rising customer demand for securing AI deployments. Palo Alto Networks is already using more than 35 AI models across multiple products, each requiring constant scanning and protection. The management explained that these AI artifacts need to be discovered, tested, and safeguarded, which is precisely what Prisma AIRS is built to do.



Prisma AIRS also extends Palo Alto Networks’ existing capabilities in posture management and runtime security, and will add security for AI agents in the future. The pending acquisition of Protect AI is likely to further bolster Prisma AIRS’ capabilities. The company intends to integrate Protect AI's capabilities into its Prisma AIRS platform to provide comprehensive AI security across the entire AI development lifecycle.



Just weeks after launch, Prisma AIRS has already built an eight-figure sales pipeline. With AI infrastructure spending projected to exceed $300 billion in the next 12 months, Palo Alto Networks sees this as a key opportunity. Prisma AIRS, supported by the planned Protect AI integration, could become a foundational element of Palo Alto Networks’ platform strategy and play a key role in helping the company meet its long-term target of $15 billion in annual recurring revenues by fiscal 2030.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.



CrowdStrike is positioning Charlotte AI as a key part of its competitive advantage in delivering automated and scalable cybersecurity. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CRWD expanded Charlotte AI’s detection triage. This enables Charlotte AI to deliver autonomous expert-level triage, reasoning and response at machine speed. This is shaping Charlotte AI to be a strong differentiator for CrowdStrike in automated security.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted year-over-year growth of 24% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have gained 11.8% year to date compared with the Security industry’s growth of 20.3%.

PANW YTD Price Return Performance



From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 12.86X, lower than the industry’s average of 14.5X.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANW’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15.14% and 11.12%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward in the past 60 days and 30 days, respectively.



Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

