Pantoro Limited Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent General Meeting, with overwhelming support from its shareholders. Key outcomes included the approval of Performance Rights to an executive and an increase in Directors’ Fees, signifying shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and governance. The results underscore the company’s solid backing for its strategic decisions and executive compensation plans.

