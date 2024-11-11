Pantoro Limited Issues Informational Presentation

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has issued a presentation to provide general information about the company, emphasizing that it should not be taken as financial advice or an offer to purchase securities. The document highlights the importance of independent research and professional advice before considering any investment in Pantoro. The company also disclaims any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information presented.

