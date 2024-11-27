News & Insights

Pantoro Limited Issues Cautionary Company Overview

November 27, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has released a presentation providing a general overview of the company, emphasizing that it is not an offer for investment, nor does it provide financial advice. The document highlights the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements in the mining industry. Investors are advised to conduct their own research before making any financial decisions regarding Pantoro.

