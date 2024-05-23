News & Insights

Pantoro Limited Calls Shareholders for General Meeting

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held at 1:00pm AWST on June 24, 2024, at The Country Women’s Association in West Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to read the full Notice of Meeting, seek professional advice if needed, and participate in the voting process either in person or by proxy. Eligibility to vote is determined by shareholder registration by 5:00pm AWST on June 22, 2024.

