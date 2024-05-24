Panther Metals Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. successfully conducted its annual general meeting with all resolutions passed by a majority vote. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Dr. Kerim Sener as a Director, ratification of consultancy shares, and approval of a 10% placement capacity. Shareholders demonstrated strong support with over 98% votes in favor of each resolution.

