News & Insights

Stocks

Panther Metals Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. successfully conducted its annual general meeting with all resolutions passed by a majority vote. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Dr. Kerim Sener as a Director, ratification of consultancy shares, and approval of a 10% placement capacity. Shareholders demonstrated strong support with over 98% votes in favor of each resolution.

For further insights into AU:PNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.