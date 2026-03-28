Pantheon Resources (AIM:PANR) Price Target Increased by 10.12% to 31.62

The average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources (AIM:PANR) has been revised to 31.62 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.12% from the prior estimate of 28.71 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 GBX to a high of 33.60 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.84% from the latest reported closing price of 11.14 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANR is 0.00%, an increase of 98.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.75% to 142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIP Wealth holds 142K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.