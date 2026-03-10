Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.88 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $8.44 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $10.10 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.9% to $183.88 million from $147.18 million last year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.88 Mln. vs. $8.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $183.88 Mln vs. $147.18 Mln last year.

