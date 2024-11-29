News & Insights

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Reports Strong Interim Results

November 29, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited (HK:1473) has released an update.

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited reported a significant financial turnaround for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue surging to HK$1,020,762,000 and a profit of HK$14,583,000, compared to a loss in the same period last year. The company’s strong performance is highlighted by increased gross profit and improved earnings per share, which will likely catch the attention of investors and financial analysts.

