Pandora Q4 Earnings Slip; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Pandora A/S (PNDORA.CO, PNDRY, PNDZF), a jewelry brand, on Thursday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net profit declined to DKK 2.85 billion from DKK 2.87 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were DKK 36.9 versus DKK 35.5 last year.

Operating profit declined to DKK 3.98 billion from DKK 4.15 billion in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to DKK 11.86 billion from DKK 11.97 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company guided for 2026 organic growth of between minus 1% and plus 2%, with an EBIT margin of 21% to 22%.

The company said that the current trading in the first quarter of 2026 indicates broadly flat like-for-like growth.

The company proposed a dividend of DKK 22 per share, up 10% from DKK 20 in 2024.

On Wednesday, Pandora closed trading 1.67% higher at DKK 512.60 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

