Markets

Pandora Q4 Earnings Slip; Guides FY26

February 05, 2026 — 02:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pandora A/S (PNDORA.CO, PNDRY, PNDZF), a jewelry brand, on Thursday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net profit declined to DKK 2.85 billion from DKK 2.87 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were DKK 36.9 versus DKK 35.5 last year.

Operating profit declined to DKK 3.98 billion from DKK 4.15 billion in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to DKK 11.86 billion from DKK 11.97 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company guided for 2026 organic growth of between minus 1% and plus 2%, with an EBIT margin of 21% to 22%.

The company said that the current trading in the first quarter of 2026 indicates broadly flat like-for-like growth.

The company proposed a dividend of DKK 22 per share, up 10% from DKK 20 in 2024.

On Wednesday, Pandora closed trading 1.67% higher at DKK 512.60 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.