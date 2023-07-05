Pancreatitis In Dogs: Complete Guide

The pancreas is a vital organ that produces enzymes that help in food digestion, as well as hormones (like insulin) that help regulate blood sugar.

The pancreas’ vital function is usually undervalued until a dog is hit with a bout of pancreatitis. Some dog breeds are predisposed to pancreatitis, while others may suffer from a mild or chronic case after eating rich and fatty foods.

Here’s a look at what causes pancreatitis, how to treat it and whether your dog is prone to developing it.

What Is Pancreatitis in Dogs?

Canine pancreatitis is one of the most common exocrine pancreatic diseases in both dogs and cats, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual.

The exocrine function of the pancreas is essential for digesting proteins, triglycerides and complex carbohydrates.

Pancreatitis can be either acute or chronic, and both forms can be severe, and even fatal.

For the most part, it is quite difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of pancreatitis in dogs, but there are common risk factors:

Eating trash, large amounts of table scraps or other inappropriate foods

High-fat diets

Certain medications

Being overweight or obese

Endocrine disorders like diabetes or Cushing’s disease

Exposure to toxins

When inflammation of the pancreas occurs, activated digestive enzymes escape and cause damage to the organ and surrounding organs, including the liver, says Dr. Genna Mize, D.V.M., a consulting veterinarian with Virbac, a veterinary pharmaceutical company.

“The subsequent release of these toxins from the damaged organs into the bloodstream can cause systemic inflammation and severe illness, even death,” Mize says.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Pancreatitis?

The life expectancy of dogs with pancreatitis depends on the severity of the condition and how quickly it is diagnosed and treated, says Dr. Bethany Hsia, D.V.M., veterinarian and co-founder of CodaPet, a network of veterinarians who focus on end-of-life petcare at home.

“Severe cases can be fatal within a month,” Hsia says. “Mild cases can still shorten life expectancy by several years.”

If treatment is started early, then usually there is a good prognosis, says Dr. Zac Pilossoph, D.V.M., veterinarian and consultant with Healthy Paws Pet Insurance.

“Most times, pancreatitis can be addressed quite successfully with just supportive care for any upset stomach signs, as well as mild pain management since this condition is often a bit painful for a pet,” Pilossoph says.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis can be both acute or chronic, so symptoms can be mild or severe, depending on the cause.

The most common signs and symptoms of pancreatitis in dogs include the following:

Repeated and violent bouts of vomiting

Repeated and violent bouts of diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Poor appetite

Dehydration

Lethargy

Increased heart rate

Fever

In more severe cases of pancreatitis in dogs, signs and symptoms include the following:

Shock

Difficulty breathing

Collapse

“Pets [with pancreatitis] have reduced energy and reluctance to walk or hunch over due to abdominal pain,” says Dr. Tony Huynh, D.V.M., senior veterinarian at Dr. Treat, a pet health and wellness startup based in San Francisco. “They may also be restless and not want to lie on their belly.”

How to Test for Pancreatitis In Dogs

Pancreatitis cannot be diagnosed at home. Owners should take their dog to the vet if they suspect pancreatitis.

“Testing for pancreatitis requires specific blood tests that look for elevations of enzymes associated with the pancreas,” says Dr. Dwight Alleyne, D.V.M., veterinarian advisor at Betterpet, an online community for pet education. He adds that diagnosis may also require imaging from ultrasound or X-rays, all of which require a visit to your veterinarian.

While there are newer, more accurate tests available for diagnosing pancreatitis, including the Spec cPL test (the Specific Canine Pancreatic Lipase test) some cases are never diagnosed, according to VCA Hospitals.

Most often, pancreatitis is presumptively diagnosed and treated based on a dog’s medical history, a physical examination, basic lab tests and sometimes abdominal ultrasound, according to Mize.

“You can be very helpful in relaying as much history as you can—don’t forget to mention that your child fed Daisy their portion of macaroni and cheese,” Mize adds.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Pancreatitis

The total cost for treating pancreatitis in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including:

Where you are located

Severity of the pancreatitis inflammation

How much testing is required to confirm a pancreatitis diagnosis

“The cost of treatment will vary, depending on how mild, moderate or severe the clinical symptoms have been for the dog, and whether they have had pancreatitis in the past and responded to outpatient care or inpatient care,” Pilossoph says.

Mild cases of pancreatitis usually only require basic diagnostics including bloodwork and a physical exam, and can be managed with outpatient care, which includes subcutaneous fluids, anti-nausea medication, pain medications, antacids and nutritional support.

More severe cases of pancreatitis usually require hospitalization and aggressive in-patient care including IV fluid therapy, plasma infusions and feeding tubes.

“Outpatient diagnostics and care may cost hundreds of dollars whereas aggressive inpatient care might cost thousands,” Mize says.

On average, the total cost can range from $500 to $5,000 depending on out-patient or in-patient care, Hsia says.

The total costs typically include the following:

Diagnostic tests: $250-350

X-rays: $250

Ultrasound: $500

Hospitalization with fluid therapy: $1,000/night

Medications, including antibiotics, pain and nausea: $50 to $200

Follow-up visits and rechecks: $40 to $150

Most dogs also typically require an ultra-low-fat diet prescribed by their vet after a diagnosis of pancreatitis.

After repeat episodes of acute pancreatitis, or severe chronic pancreatitis, a dog’s pancreas can be severely damaged leading to the inability to properly produce insulin. If more than 80% of the pancreas is damaged, dogs can develop diabetes, which will result in more health issues and required treatment.

Is Pancreatitis Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of treating pancreatitis depends entirely on your specific coverage plan.

Most insurance will cover the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatitis, as long as it is not a pre-existing condition.

It’s important that you review the terms and conditions of your pet insurance policy or contact the insurance provider directly to get a better understanding of what is covered by your pet insurance.

Is Pancreatitis Common in Senior Dogs?

While pancreatitis can occur in any breed of dog, at any age, most cases do involve middle-aged and senior dogs.

The Merck Veterinary Manual notes that some breeds are predisposed to pancreatitis, including:

Miniature Schnauzers

Yorkshire Terriers

Cocker Spaniels

Dachshunds

Poodles

Sled dogs

Bottom Line

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, a small but vital organ that produces critical enzymes that breakdown food and aid in the production of insulin. Symptoms typically include vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. If you suspect your dog is suffering from pancreatitis, a trip to the vet is necessary for proper testing and treatment.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.