Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $11.92, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Panasonic Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Panasonic Corp. to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.25%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.52% and -0.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.24% higher within the past month. Panasonic Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Panasonic Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.93, which means Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

