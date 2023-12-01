Panacur For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

No pet owner wants to hear that their dog has worms, but unfortunately intestinal parasites are common in dogs.

The good news is worms are treatable, and there is medication to help your dog feel better. Panacur is used most often by veterinarians to treat a variety of parasites in dogs. And for most pet owners, the medication is often covered by pet insurance, depending on their individual policy coverage.

Here’s a look at Panacur and what to know about safely giving it to your dog.

What Is Panacur Used for in Dogs?

Panacur is one of the brand names for the generic medication fenbendazole. While Panacur is one of the most common brand names, fenbendazole is also sold under the brand name Safe-Guard.

“Panacur is prescribed for the treatment and control of several common intestinal parasites, including some species of roundworms, hookworms, tapeworms and whipworms,” says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

Panacur is also used off-label (meaning the drug is not labeled for this specific use) to treat an intestinal parasite called Giardia, adds Dr. Erin Keefe, D.V.M., a managing vet at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

Is Panacur Safe To Give To Dogs?

When used at appropriate doses and for the correct duration, Panacur is very safe to use in dogs. It is approved by the FDA for treating roundworm, hookworm, whipworm, and tapeworm.

“Panacur is extremely safe,” says Dr. Brad Waffa, D.V.M., co-founder and chief medical officer at Truss Vet in North Carolina. “It’s actually one of the most commonly used medications in small animal veterinary practice.”

When Owners Can Give Panacur To Dogs

Panacur should only be given to dogs if it has been prescribed by a veterinarian to help treat an internal parasite.

Owners should be careful to follow their vet’s instructions in order to ensure the medication clears the parasites completely.

Most veterinarians will conduct a fecal test to determine if your dog has parasites before they prescribe the medication, Greenstein says.

“Panacur may be used as a standard wellness deworming protocol, or after a parasite infestation has been identified by your veterinarian,” notes Dr. Jennifer Sperry, D.V.M., veterinary advisor for Pets Plus Us, a pet insurance company in Canada.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Panacur To Dogs

It’s always best to talk to your veterinarian about all medications and supplements your dog is taking, and their medical history, before starting any medication.

Greenstein cautions against giving dogs Panacur if they haven’t been diagnosed with a parasite, as it can cause drug resistance, meaning the drug will no longer be effective when needed.

“There are not any directly conflicting medications or contraindications for use of Panacur,” says Dr. Anita Patel, veterinarian and an area medical director for IndeVets, a veterinary staffing service that partners with animal hospitals.

Panacur should not be used in puppies under 6 weeks of age.

What Is a Safe Panacur Dosage For Dogs?

A safe dosage of Panacur will depend on several factors, including the dog’s weight and the parasite they need to eradicate.

Dosing should always be determined by a licensed veterinarian, Greenstein says.

The average daily dose of Panacur is 50mg per kilogram (about (22.7mg per pound) for three days.

Panacur-C is available in three different size packets: 1g, 2g and 4g.

Merck, the manufacturer or Panacur-C, provides the following dosing table (one packet is equal to one daily dose):

“Panacur comes in different forms including granules (a powder mixed in food), a liquid suspension and a paste,” Keefe says. “It is best given with food in small animals.”

Can Dogs Overdose On Panacur?

Yes, dogs can overdose on Panacur.

“Overdoses can result in severe [gastrointestinal] signs including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” Waffa says.

Can I Give My Dog Panacur Every Day?

Panacur isn’t intended for daily, prolonged use in dogs.

“The course of treatment is usually only required for 3 to 5 days,” Patel says. Owners should ensure they are giving their dog the specified dosage for the advised number of days to ensure the parasite is killed entirely.

It’s important to note that this medication can be given for various lengths of time, depending on the type of parasitic infection being treated, Keefe says.

Side Effects of Panacur for Dogs

Most dogs won’t feel anything while on Panacur, other than an improvement in the symptoms they’re experiencing from the parasitic infection.

But as is the case with most medications, Panacur does carry the risk of side effects for your dog.

The most common side effects of Panacur include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Drooling

Rarely, dogs can experience an allergic or anaphylactic reaction. As the medication kills the parasites they release a chemical that can lead to the following symptoms in dogs:

Hives

Swollen face

Difficulty breathing

“These signs are not directly related to the medicine but rather the elimination of large numbers of parasites,” Patel says. She recommends owners reach out to their veterinarian if symptoms appear to worsen.

How Long Does it Take for Panacur to Start Working?

Panacur can begin working just hours after being given to the dog, Waffa says.

The medication is effective at killing most intestinal parasites after three days of daily dosing, Sperry says.

How Long Does Panacur Stay in a Dog’s System?

Panacur typically lasts for a few days in a dog’s system after completing the recommended course for the medication.

Bottom Line

Under the care and supervision of your veterinarian, Panacur is a safe and effective drug for treating parasitic infections.

Since it’s only available through prescription, it’s important to visit your veterinarian who will consider your dog’s full medical history and current health before determining if Panacur is an appropriate treatment for your dog.

