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Pan Ocean Q1 Operating Profit Rises

May 04, 2026 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pan Ocean (028670.KS) reported first quarter net income of 94.5 billion Korean won compared to 72.0 billion won, a year ago. Operating profit was 140.9 billion won compared to 113.3 billion won, last year. EBITDA was 243.3 billion won compared to 207.0 billion won.

First quarter sales were 1.51 trillion Korean won compared to 1.39 trillion won, prior year.

Pan Ocean shares are currently trading at 5,620 Korean won, up 1.44%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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